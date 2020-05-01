« maureen2musings: The Great Rift @n8rayfield

flowerytale: Jane Austen ― Emma

flowerytale:

Jane Austen ― Emma

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/616962517067022336.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, May 1st, 2020 at 5:16 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.