americasgreatoutdoors: On still winter nights with no wind, hoar…

On still winter nights with no wind, hoar frost forms delicately on the cottonwoods at Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge in Wyoming. As the fog rolls down the river valley, the sunlight begins to filter through, painting the landscape in a beautiful glow. The feathery ice crystals make the vegetation scintillate in the sunshine, illuminating delicate patterns and serving as a reminder that beauty is all around us. Photo by Tom Koerner, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

