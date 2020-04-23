anais-ninja-bitch: ainawgsd: On the northwest Belgian coast,…

ainawgsd:

On the northwest Belgian coast, there is a little known tradition: shrimp fishing on horseback.

The activity consists of what its name describes: fishing shrimp on a horse.

In the 15th century, shrimp fishing on horseback was still practised on the North Sea coasts in France, the Netherlands and even the South of England. This activity represented an extra revenue needed for the household. Nowadays there is only one place in which it is still ongoing: Oostduinkerke, a sub-municipality of the municipality of Koksijde.

