lichenaday: Calicium tigillare Do you ever get that eerie…
Do you ever get that eerie feeling that you’re being watched? Maybe it’s not eyes that are in you, but the eerily eye-like apothecia of C. tigillare. This crustose lichen forms a variable crust of yellowish-green verrucae (wart-like protuberances). Black apotehcia are immersed in the verrucae, and pycnidia can be scattered or aggregated. C. tigillare prefers to grow on hard, dry, weathered wood, and often colonizes fence posts. It is found in boreal-montane habitats world-wide. The color of this lichen comes from rhizocarpic acid, a secondary metabolite pigment which serves as protection from UV radiation. A nice, safe friend who is maybe watching you!
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/616018704454549504.