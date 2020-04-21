« Photo

Day 35 of COVID-19 shelter-in-place

anonsally:

anonsally:

I had a comparatively sociable day!

Keep reading

I forgot to mention the birds I saw on my little walk! There were definitely some house finches, but they were accompanied by some birds of the same size with yellow bellies and, maybe, black caps. They were flitting around and hanging out on a wire above me so I didn’t get a good look at the whole bird. Goldfinches of some sort? (@lies?)

I think goldfinches are an excellent guess. Check out Lesser Goldfinch and American Gokdfinch; both are possibilities.

Also, as a side note: I love the idea of vacuuming as an heroic act.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/616069768952299520.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, April 21st, 2020 at 9:07 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.