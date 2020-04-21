« klemannlee: Upside-down WarblerBlack and White
lichenaday: Calicium tigillare Do you ever get that eerie… »

Day 34 of COVID-19 shelter-in-place

anonsally:

Wife and I did a very good job with Executive Function today!

Keep reading

This has been a thing I’ve noticed with the online birdwatching classes we’ve started doing. It’s not just talking about birds. It’s talking about birds with other people who share that interest and being able to SEE EACH OTHER ENJOYING IT while we’re doing it.

Thursday at 4 Pacific we’re doing tanagers and orioles. It’s gonna be colorful.

http://www.carpwithoutcars.org/2020/04/18/tanagers-and-orioles-carpinteria-birdwatchers-meeting-for-thursday-april-23-2020/

Tanagers and Orioles: Carpinteria Birdwatchers meeting for Thursday, April 23, 2020 « Carp Without Cars

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/616010339487727616.

Tags: carpinteria birdwatchers.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, April 21st, 2020 at 5:07 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.