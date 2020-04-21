Day 34 of COVID-19 shelter-in-place

anonsally:

Wife and I did a very good job with Executive Function today! Keep reading

This has been a thing I’ve noticed with the online birdwatching classes we’ve started doing. It’s not just talking about birds. It’s talking about birds with other people who share that interest and being able to SEE EACH OTHER ENJOYING IT while we’re doing it.

Thursday at 4 Pacific we’re doing tanagers and orioles. It’s gonna be colorful.

http://www.carpwithoutcars.org/2020/04/18/tanagers-and-orioles-carpinteria-birdwatchers-meeting-for-thursday-april-23-2020/

Tanagers and Orioles: Carpinteria Birdwatchers meeting for Thursday, April 23, 2020 « Carp Without Cars

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/616010339487727616.

Tags: carpinteria birdwatchers.