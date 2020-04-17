justanotherhawkeyefan: cana-mochi: al-the-stuff-i-like: wolfen…

justanotherhawkeyefan:

cana-mochi: al-the-stuff-i-like: wolfenartistofhetastuck: captainthief: biinarykid: 93gal: Legitness!! i enjoy how they didnt over sexualize their prince costumes. like esp with jasmine. she couldve totally been in aladdin’s vest, but nope. fully clothed. thanks. laughing because Mulan looks the same things i loved more then i expected, this this is honestly one of my favorite posts ever Meanwhile the Princes: Everytime I see that last pic I lose it when I see Eric. It’s just so perfect.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/615694204112404480.