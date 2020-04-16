https://ift.tt/34H7VZW uploaded this as a birthday present to me, though neither he nor I…

https://vimeo.com/399717838

He uploaded this as a birthday present to me, though neither he nor I knew it.

Listening to him be honest and scared and insecure took me back to my earliest time as a fan. I was 17. I had moved out and was trying to finish high school and had a mostly bare room in a cheap apartment with two other people who would eventually (rightly) kick me out.

In that mostly bare room:

– a foam pad to sleep on

– a pile of clothes

– a bicycle

– a cheap stereo with turntable and maybe 20 records, including the one I played the most that fall, replicas

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/615626112722157568.

Tags: 2359, gary numan, every day i die.