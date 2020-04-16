arosnowflake:

Edward Elric is such a good character because he’s just chaos incarnate. There’s nothing about this child that isn’t chaotic to the extreme. He dresses in leather pants, platform boots, and a bright red coat. He became a state alchemist at 12 after attacking the president. He tried to resurrect the dead when he was 11. He became an atheist after literally meeting god. He brings a massive statue of a false god to life to punch a false prophet in the face in chapter 2. When he got impaled by a pole he used part of his own lifeforce to seal the wound. When he transmutates something he adds a gothic/dramatic details to it. His dad is an immortal walking talking philosopher’s stone and the last survivor of a dead nation. He fistfought god and won. He overthrew a government at 16. He outsmarted god by giving up his alchemy and using that to commit what was essentially the first successful human transmutation. This kid doesn’t just thrive on drama, he is drama.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/615591358297751552.

Tags: fun fact: fma:b has become our nightly viewing, and yesh, i do love how ed is always at 11.