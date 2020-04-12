« mockwa: living forest
Sometimes when I’m birdwatching »

no one is free while others are oppresed

no one is free while others are oppresed

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/615199593359130624.

Tags: sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds, santa monica creek, oppresed.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, April 12th, 2020 at 6:28 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.