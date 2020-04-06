lichenaday: Teloschistes flavicans Golden hair lichenThe sun…



Teloschistes flavicans

Golden hair lichen

The sun is shining, the grass is green, and I am stuck inside! So I will instead bask in the gentle, golden glow of T. flavicans. This fruticose lichen is made up of long, tufted, entangled branches that can reach lengths up to 12 cm. The surface can be gray, but is more commonly dominated by that cheddar cheese yellow-orange color. Soralia are present, along with short tomentum (hair-like structures) along the smooth surface. Apothecia are .8-4 mm in diameter, and have a lighter orange rim and a darker orange disc. T. flavicans prefers humid, tropical forests, and can be found growing on wood, moss, and rocks. It can be found in the appropriate habitat in many locations all over the planet. Sadly this gorgeous pal is sensitive to pollution, which has restricted its range to isolated locations far from urbanization. But efforts are being made to conserve this gorgeous, cheesy friend where we can (particularly in the UK). Hooray for conservation! Remember, it’s not just the big, fuzzy organisms that need our help, but also some very small, sessile, secretive organisms, too. On that note: should I make lichen conservation country-western music videos a la Joe Exotic? Hmmm, something to consider with all the free time I have on my hands right now.

