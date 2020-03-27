« chewbacca:Tangled (2010) dir. Byron Howard, Nathan Greno
goodreadss: Banks Of The Seine At Vétheuil by  Claude Monet,… »

cassianserso: #every time mr knightley feels Overwhelmed™ by…

cassianserso:

#every time mr knightley feels Overwhelmed™

by his love for emma

for @lyresandlasers

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/613786751093424128.

Tags: emma 2020.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, March 27th, 2020 at 4:40 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.