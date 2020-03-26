« its-prettybent:She didn’t but thank you for the input!Joan of arc is a very popular figure in media…

maria7potter: Behind the scenes of Autumn de Wilde’s upcoming…

maria7potter:

Behind the scenes of Autumn de Wilde’s upcoming film adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma. [x]

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/613669434902659072.

Tags: emma 2020.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, March 26th, 2020 at 8:40 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.