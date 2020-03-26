itsagifnotagif:

barbarianarchy: cantanopeshitthatwastaken: fudge-the-horse: some fucker: “If you arent paying for a product, you are the product!” me using tumblr costing yahoo a billion dollars: good excellent news

fyi, my tumblr account is worth a lot to *me*. I come here when I can’t take the political shit I follow on twitter. seeing the mutuals and aesthetic bloggers and fellow lovers of fandom meta I follow here is like being able to breathe again, sometimes, which, I don’t know if you’ve noticed, is exceedingly valuable. especially now.

Tags: how much is my tumblr account worth.