itsagifnotagif: barbarianarchy: cantanopeshitthatwastaken: fudge-the-horse: some fucker: “If you…

some fucker: “If you arent paying for a product, you are the product!” 

me using tumblr costing yahoo a billion dollars: 

good

excellent news

fyi, my tumblr account is worth a lot to *me*. I come here when I can’t take the political shit I follow on twitter. seeing the mutuals and aesthetic bloggers and fellow lovers of fandom meta I follow here is like being able to breathe again, sometimes, which, I don’t know if you’ve noticed, is exceedingly valuable. especially now.

