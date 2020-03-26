« itsagifnotagif: barbarianarchy: cantanopeshitthatwastaken: fudge-the-horse: some fucker: “If you…
fruitsoftheape100: sandsvendor100: fruitsoftheape100: sandsvendor100: I Emerge APE CANT…

fruitsoftheape100:

sandsvendor100:

fruitsoftheape100:

sandsvendor100:

image
image

I Emerge

image

image

APE

CANT HEAR OVER CURRENT

fun fact: the swimming monkey is a male proboscis monkey. i wrote an o’reilly animal book* and they chose to put that animal on the cover, so I read up on them. they’re good swimmers.

*having written an o’reilly animal book means something to a particular kind of early-stage Internet geek, but the o’reilly animal book I wrote was arguably the least-deserving of such status out of the many such books, so I’m not claiming any specialness for having done that. just wanted to explain why I feel a special fondness for the male proboscis monkey.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/613700803584311296.

Tags: proboscis monkey, perl for web site management, is being the aforementioned book, if you were curious.

