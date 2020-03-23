history-bi:

Broke: Deciding to preemptively hate the latest Austen adaptation because it’s not an identical copy of the book and/or your favorite existing adaptation and shitting on anyone who disagrees with you

Woke: Opening yourself up to new Austen adaptations even though you still think there is one definitive best version

Bespoke: Truly loving every single adaptation and being absolutely thrilled that the classic stories so near and dear to your heart are constantly getting new life and fresh perspectives and knowing that all of these unique adaptations can coexist while enhancing and informing one another and at the very least now you’ll have another love confession scene to add to your list of ‘YouTube videos to cry to’