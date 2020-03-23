foreveralonewithfiftyyachts:

Well, good ol’ Cindy Ardern’s done it. We surpassed 100 cases today, and an announcement was made today that as of midnight Wednesday, the whole country is in lockdown for at least 4 weeks. Most universities are moving to online teaching. Thankfully my sister decided she was high risk, and is on her way home already, because her uni has just decided to call a month long break.

Stay safe people, and to any kiwis out there, stay safe, follow the government regulations.

To anyone having trouble with being in isolation, my inbox is always open. We are so lucky in times like these to have social media. Check in with your friends. Have coffee dates or just good old chats over FaceTime. We’re all in this together, this is new to all of us, so lets work together to get through this.