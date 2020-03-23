thanks anon!

azure: your reason to smile?

more often than not it’s following the adventures of the four adorable goofballs from shipwrecked comedy. yesterday for a perk on her individual patreon mk and sean did a livestreamed reading of the play last train to nibroc. it was beautiful and sweet and moving, and at the end i mentioned in the chat that it was my birthday and what a wonderful present they’d given me.

they said some very nice things in response that made me smile. a lot.

