« North and South (2004) episodes 3 and 4 impressions.
Photo »

argentosopera: they’re vibing

argentosopera:

they’re vibing

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/613389666633252864.

Tags: closer..., emma, we were choosing what to watch, and inexplicably, did not choose this, but it will happen, and soon.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, March 23rd, 2020 at 6:49 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.