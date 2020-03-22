buginmymargarita: Third times a charm. Three trips to try to…

« sybbie-crawley: Dancing in Film: Jojo Rabbit (2019) dir. Taika…

Third times a charm. Three trips to try to find the Norther Pygmy Owl. First couple times came out empty handed which was rather disappointing considering it is such a long drive up the mountain. But the third trip made it all worthwhile. Patience and perseverance paid off.

Despite its small size, the Northern Pygmy Owl is an aggressive hunter, and has been known to capture birds bigger than twice its size

NOPO! 🙂

Tags: birds, nopo, ive still never actually seen one, but in three years of trying i finally managed to hear a few, they sound as adorable as they look.

