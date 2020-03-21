anais-ninja-bitch:excellent additions, my friend.fatsexybitch:5. Pretty much everything you touch in…
excellent additions, my friend.
5. Pretty much everything you touch in the car
6. Your glasses and sunglasses
7. Bathroom mirror (if it has toothpaste splatter it has spit)
8. Debit card/wallet
9. Keys
Any hard surface you touched while you were in public with dirty hands needs to be cleaned when you get home. And leave your outside shoes by the door!
4 dumb things you may have forgotten to disinfect +1 you just need to replace
- you cell/mobile phone
- your doorknobs, especially the one on your front door
- your light switches, especially the one next your front door
- your TV’s remote control
+1: replace your toothbrush
