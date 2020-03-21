« greenandflex: It’s me! Something I’ve come to really love…
gohomebay: winter sunshine »

anais-ninja-bitch:excellent additions, my friend.fatsexybitch:5. Pretty much everything you touch in…

anais-ninja-bitch:

excellent additions, my friend.

fatsexybitch:

5. Pretty much everything you touch in the car

6. Your glasses and sunglasses

7. Bathroom mirror (if it has toothpaste splatter it has spit)

8. Debit card/wallet

9. Keys

Any hard surface you touched while you were in public with dirty hands needs to be cleaned when you get home. And leave your outside shoes by the door!

anais-ninja-bitch:

4 dumb things you may have forgotten to disinfect +1 you just need to replace

  1. you cell/mobile phone
  2. your doorknobs, especially the one on your front door
  3. your light switches, especially the one next your front door
  4. your TV’s remote control

+1: replace your toothbrush

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/613207714097692672.

Tags: covid-19, i was just thinking about this.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, March 21st, 2020 at 7:06 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.