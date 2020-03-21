4 dumb things you may have forgotten to disinfect +1 you just need to replace

excellent additions, my friend.

fatsexybitch:

5. Pretty much everything you touch in the car

6. Your glasses and sunglasses

7. Bathroom mirror (if it has toothpaste splatter it has spit)

8. Debit card/wallet

9. Keys

Any hard surface you touched while you were in public with dirty hands needs to be cleaned when you get home. And leave your outside shoes by the door!

anais-ninja-bitch: