slutprivilege:

i work at a chain grocery store and our location is normally open from 6am-midnight. in response to all the panic buying and limited stock we have, our hours rn are 7:30am-8pm. however, we have opened our doors from 6am-730am for anyone 60+ to shop. this gives them first access to whatever we have stocked out, and allows them to avoid contact with the general public. (typically the only associates in the building during this time are night crew who work in the back and our older cashiers).

since announcing this, we have received nonstop calls from people 60+ thanking us because they have been too scared to shop and they know it’s not rly worth it bc of the limited supply of things

and i get so emotional during all these calls bc i keep thinking back to all the awful shit ppl have been posting wrt that stupid “boomer remover” shit and joking about all the elderly people dying off. like these are real fucking human beings y’all are condemning just for the crime of being alive. y’all are so desperate to act like being “old” is somehow a privileged category despite the fact that senior citizens are an incredibly vulnerable and abused population.

if you’ve decided to ignore cdc warnings or not consider this illness to be a big deal because “it’s only killing the old people,” you truly have lost all touch w humanity and i hope you use your time during this quarantine to find it again.