lichenaday:

Usnea strigosa

Bushy-beard lichen, strigose beard lichen

Strigose is one of those fun words that is a contronym! In botany it refers to being covered in short, stiff hairs, but in zoology, it refers to grooves or furrows! I think in the case of U. strigosa, you can easily tell which meaning we are using. This fruticose lichen grows an erect, shrubby thallus up to 5 cm long of cylindrical, dichotomous branches. Thin, perpendicular, spiny branchlets known as fibrils densely cover the main branches. Coloration is gray-green to beige, with the base and apothecia concolorous with the main thallus. Terminal apohecia can grow up to 5 mm in diameter, with a fibril covered margin so they look like little suns! U. strigosa grows on smooth bark worldwide, so keep an eye out for this gorgeous pal in forested areas near you! How could you not love this hairy kid, huh? Such a cool pal.

