a-solitary-sea-rover: oledavyjones: No known details here… but…

oledavyjones: No known details here… but one might think it’s a Danish or American boat, judging from the flags on the stearn. The Volvo Ocean Race?? Looks crazy. They better wear a harness. That’s Vestas 11th Hour Racing in the 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race!

Pretty sure that’s from Leg 1 (which they went on to win) as they were exiting the Mediterranean and we got those cool helicopter shots. Looks like Charlie on the helm and I think Jena by the satellite dome at the back; I can’t recognize the rest with their harnesses covering their names.

More images in this post, and a link to video here.

