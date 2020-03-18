“When we’re looking forward to something—a picnic with friends, a vacation, a wedding day—most people find it easier to imagine the future. We want to see ourselves in that moment, and so we let our minds wander there when we have the time. But when we dread something—doing our taxes, getting older, the rising seas, or a coming refugee crisis—most of us don’t want to inhabit the future. Even if we fixate on it, we often find it anxiety-inducing or even paralyzing, because we wish it were not coming at all.”

– Bina Vinkamaran, The Optimist’s Telescope

