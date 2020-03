robert-hadley:

The Lady with the umbrella, 1911, John Singer Sargent.

Sargent’s niece, Rose-Marie Ormond. She died on Good Friday, 1918, in the shelling of the Church of St. Gervais in Paris. She was 24.

rose-marie ormond