books0977: The Reading (1907). Ettore Tito (Italian, 1859-1941)….

The Reading (1907). Ettore Tito (Italian, 1859-1941).

The Reading (1907). Ettore Tito (Italian, 1859-1941). Oil on canvas.

Tito was an particularly known for his paintings of contemporary life and landscapes in Venice and the surrounding region. He trained at the Accademia di Belle Arti in Venice and from 1894 to 1927 was the Professor of Painting there. Tito exhibited widely and was awarded the Grand Prize in painting at the 1915 Panama-Pacific International Exposition in San Francisco.

