animatedamerican:

photos-of-space:

Moon Pattern

… wait, something’s not right with the caption here. That can’t be the same time each day, that’s not how moonrise times work – moonrise at the new moon and at the full moon are almost twelve hours apart.

Okay, I have googled the image and found a more precise explanation: this is the calculated position of the moon at intervals of 24 hours and 41 minutes, thus capturing the way the time of moonrise drifts backward over the course of the lunar month. Further, this composite represents the 28-day cycle but actually took a year to capture, owing to weather difficulties.

Still an amazing composite photo, and deserves proper credit.