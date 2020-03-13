« mindyourownmadness:

threadsatthetable:what signet would wear: embroidered silk…

threadsatthetable:

what signet would wear: embroidered silk jacket, via moko

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/612523167981928448.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, March 13th, 2020 at 5:09 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.