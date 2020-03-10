c-ptsdrecovery: aishahiwatari: tilthat: TIL that there are four stages to learning a new skill:…
TIL that there are four stages to learning a new skill: unconscious incompetence, conscious incompetence, conscious competence, and unconscious competence.
via ift.tt
“Sometimes, when you practice a skill that you’re trying to improve, you might feel like you’re actually getting worse over time, instead of better. A common reason why this happens is that you’ve advanced from the first stage of learning, unconscious incompetence, to the second stage, conscious incompetence.
This means that you might start feeling like you’re suddenly making a lot of mistakes. In reality, however, you were likely already making those same mistakes beforehand. The difference is that you’re now good enough to actually realize when you’re making those mistakes, whereas earlier you simply didn’t have the necessary proficiency which is required in order to be able to notice it.”
You’re getting better, I promise! Keep it up! 💖
This is true in recovery, as well! One of the first things you do in recovery is start to notice your unhealthy habits and unconscious assumptions. So it feels like you’re suddenly a lot worse than you were. Actually, you’ve learned something useful–it’s an improvement! Remember that as long as you keep practicing your healthy behaviors and reinforcing healthy thinking, you’ll keep improving. And at some point we’ll all look back and suddenly realize how far we’ve come.
true in every area of human endeavor
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/612242842866401280.
Tags: jake knows what's what.