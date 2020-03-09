sparrowsriver: “This is my favorite time of the day. Light and…
“This is my favorite time of the day. Light and dark touch for a few moments. […] I used to wish dusk would last longer, but its quickness seems to add to making it special.”
-Regina McBride, The Nature of Water and Air
