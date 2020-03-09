« Video

sparrowsriver: “This is my favorite time of the day. Light and…

sparrowsriver:

“This is my favorite time of the day. Light and dark touch for a few moments. […] I used to wish dusk would last longer, but its quickness seems to add to making it special.”
-Regina McBride, The Nature of Water and Air

#dusk #silhouettetree #simplemoments #twilightphotography #marchdusk🌒 (at Snow Camp, North Carolina)
https://www.instagram.com/p/B9fjdkRJtA6/?igshid=170ilgsjs6fa8

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/612174253964525568.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, March 9th, 2020 at 9:14 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.