« gnossienne:“Swing your razor wide, Sweeney!”Sondheim’s Sweeney…
nevver: Purple mountain majesties, Patrycja Makowska (because) »

ceremonial:Persuasion (1995) dir Roger Michell

ceremonial:

Persuasion (1995) dir Roger Michell

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/611945610840506368.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at 8:28 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.