« periscope-9: The color of winterBy Periscope9

sailorcolin: Niklas Zennstrom’s TP 52 RAN. Powered by 100%…

sailorcolin:

Niklas Zennstrom’s TP 52 RAN. Powered by 100% North Sails… Photo by Sharon Green/Ultimate Sailing

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/611621066738221056.

Tags: tp52.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020 at 6:10 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.