nyxshadowhawk:Forsaken Woods by Nele-Diel Okay, spooky…

nyxshadowhawk:

Okay, spooky forest, spooky forest…

I really want my joke from the livestream chat (re: hamstrings) to turn out to be accurate. And there is at least one other piece of evidence I can think of that tends in that direction. But I can’t see how that matches up with “spooky forest”, which at this point has to be considered a rock-solid clue about the next project.

Must gather more data.

MOAR DATA!

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/611543304846360576.

Tags: closer..., shipwrecked, unannounced shipwrecked spooky forest peoject.