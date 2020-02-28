fujiwaranomokou:

when a fucking ad you can’t skip is 30 seconds long I understand why people stay amish

Gather round children, and I will tell you of the time when there were three channels that didn’t start and stop, but just played (until 1 a.m. or so when they’d play the Star-Spangled Banner and go to static until the farm report at 5:30). And the commercial breaks were multiple minutes long and all three channels would show the commercials at the same time so switching didn’t do you any good, and you had to stand up and physically walk to the box (I shit you not) to change channels anyway so you’d just let it play. And if there was something you wanted to watch you had to be there ready at the exact second, and if you missed it or had to go to the bathroom or someone walked in front that was it; there was no recourse. It’s like you just phase-shifted into an alternate reality where Gilligan didn’t get the antidote (though actually it was the Professor figuring out that it wasn’t the deadly wasp but a different, similar species that was completely benign but you never knew that), and you had to wait a full week to see if he was okay, which of course he was but because it was pure episodic with no narrative throughline, just a flat circle that ended each week back at its starting point, there was no mention of it AT ALL in-world and you were just like well, guess I’ll have to headcanon something to explain it except we didn’t even have THAT, the you of 1968 would have had no idea whatsoever about the concept of a headcanon it would have completely blown your mind so I mean there was just NOTHING, NOTHING you could do except wait for years, literally, and hope one day to catch it in reruns.

Or, yeah, just be Amish I guess.

