dendroica:

Gray-crowned rosy-finch at Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge (via USFWS Mountain-Prairie) a gray-crowned rosy-finch at Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge shakes the last few seeds from a Rocky Mountain beeplant. Photo: Tom Koerner/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/611164704190136321.

Tags: birds, gcrf, this was number 370, on my world life list, back in july, when linda and i saw some, at virginia lakes, in the eastern sierra, i say my life list, but it’s only my life list per ebird, which i started in jan 2004, my actual life list would have more, especially from when i was 12, and caught the bug in florida, but i burned that life list, figuratively speaking, the since-2004 list i keep now, is all california.