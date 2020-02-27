« Photo
farmgirlatheart: by Matt Gibson »

dendroica: Gray-crowned rosy-finch at Seedskadee National…

dendroica:

Gray-crowned rosy-finch at Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge (via USFWS Mountain-Prairie)

a gray-crowned rosy-finch at Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge shakes the last few seeds from a Rocky Mountain beeplant.

Photo: Tom Koerner/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/611164704190136321.

Tags: birds, gcrf, this was number 370, on my world life list, back in july, when linda and i saw some, at virginia lakes, in the eastern sierra, i say my life list, but it’s only my life list per ebird, which i started in jan 2004, my actual life list would have more, especially from when i was 12, and caught the bug in florida, but i burned that life list, figuratively speaking, the since-2004 list i keep now, is all california.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, February 27th, 2020 at 5:12 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.