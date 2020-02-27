americasgreatoutdoors:

Windy days create beautiful wavelets at Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Nevada. A relatively rare phenomenon at Crystal Reservoir, these waves were caused by sustained 40-mile-per-hour winds with gusts up to 60 miles per hour. Ash Meadows is home to the last remaining oasis in the Mojave desert and provides a vital water source and is home to ancient species of fish. This special place is home to 26 endemic species; both plants and animals found nowhere else in the world. Photo by Rod Colvin, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/611130296833835008.