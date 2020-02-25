« ksjanes: Black and white, I wish.K.S. Janes

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

image

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/610968236764364800.

Tags: sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds, spider web, lake cachuma.

