anonsally:

What are the potato-looking things on the scraggly tree? @lies?

They look like galls. If you zoom in at least one has little round holes that look like emergence holes. Cynipid wasps make galls like this in oaks; do you know if that’s an oak tree? Identifying what insect (usually) or fungus (sometimes) induced a gall usually starts with identifying the plant involved, since most gall inducers specialize in one or a few related species of host plant.

Ron Russo’s Field Guide to Plant Galls of California and Other Western States is wonderful, as is Noah Charney and Charley Eiseman’s Tracks and Signs of Insects and Other Invertebrates. I highly recommend both!

Thanks for sharing this!

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/610942401287159808.

