renatagrieco:

January 15, 2020 – Buller’s Shearwater, New Zealand Shearwater, Grey-backed Shearwater, or Rako (Ardenna bulleri) Found in the temperate Pacific Ocean, these shearwaters breed on the Poor Knights Islands off the North Island of New Zealand. They eat fish, crustaceans, and squid, capturing prey at or near the water’s surface in flight or while swimming. Adults arrive at their breeding colonies in September and chicks leave in May. Pairs dig burrows together under trees or rocks, lining the nests with leaves, twigs, and pebbles. Both parents incubate the single egg and feed the chick. They are classified as Vulnerable by the IUCN because of their small breeding range and face threats from fishing and climate change.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/190987677260.

Tags: birds, but that's okay, twice, fun fact, bush, i have seen a buller’s shearwater, once in october 2018, and then again in october 2019, im a super-homebody, dont travel much at all, the buller’s shearwater travels enough, for both of us.