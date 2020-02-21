« expressions-of-nature: by Alexander Fankovin floral bokeh

the-awesome-quotes: Photographer  Chen Chengguang’s Photos Of…

the-awesome-quotes:

Photographer 

Chen Chengguang’s Photos Of Ospreys In Hunting Mode Show How Calculated Everything In Nature Is.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/190956504846.

Tags: birds, ospr.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, February 21st, 2020 at 6:12 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.