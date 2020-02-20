thatsbug2u:

This little guy isn’t really supposed to be here yet. #SavannahNWR is within the breeding range of the least bittern, but not in its winter range. I didn’t notice until processing the photo that this bird seems to have something binding it’s wing. Could be a coincidence, could be why this bird isn’t where it’s supposed to be. #naturephotography #birding #birdwatching #outdoorsphotography

https://www.instagram.com/p/B738ULZFp2R/?igshid=cn5tlvyzwx1r

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/190939157741.

Tags: birds, lebi.