jimstares:

sailorgil: “ Sea Cadets ” … Two paintings by Russian Artist: Solomon Samsonovich Boim [1899-1978] I’m trying desperately to understand that first painting – I understand it’s a long boat, and I understand embarking (or disembarking) the ship, but away from the hull? Way the hell out there underneath a boom? Are they trying to say we’re too poor or stupid to understand getting sailors on and off the boat? What the fuck…

My guess is it’s a training exercise to give them experience at walking out along a yard. When they get some confidence doing it 10 feet above the water they’ll graduate to doing it 60 feet above the deck.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/190923846126.