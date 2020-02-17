tolkienmatters: “But fear no more! I would not take this thing, if it lay by the highway. Not were…
“But fear no more! I would not take this thing, if it lay by the highway. Not were Minas Tirith falling in ruin and I alone could save her, so, using the weapon of the Dark Lord for her good and my glory. No. I do not wish for such triumphs, Frodo son of Drogo.‘”
— Faramir rejecting the One Ring. Two Towers, The Window on the West.
