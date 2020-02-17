« mostlythemarsh: Accumulation

tolkienmatters: “But fear no more! I would not take this thing, if it lay by the highway. Not were…

tolkienmatters:

“But fear no more! I would not take this thing, if it lay by the highway. Not were Minas Tirith falling in ruin and I alone could save her, so, using the weapon of the Dark Lord for her good and my glory. No. I do not wish for such triumphs, Frodo son of Drogo.‘”

— Faramir rejecting the One Ring. Two Towers, The Window on the West.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/190882174881.

Tags: faramir, real faramir, not movie faramir.

