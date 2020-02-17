Afternoon stroll and birdwatching

anonsally:

Today is a national holiday (though Wife still had to work), and it was a beautiful day, so I had resolved to do something outside. I convinced my dad to go for a “nature walk” with me. He didn’t want to go to the foresty regional parks in the hills, though; he pointed out that the birdwatching would be better by the bay. So we went to César Chávez Park, which is built on the site of a former landfill (it was still the dump when I was kid) and took a rather leisurely stroll for about an hour, near the end of which we saw some people flying kites (the kind with strings, not the bird!). Keep reading

This makes me as happy as if I’d seen the Say’s Phoebe myself.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/190886513901.

