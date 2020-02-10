« dunmertitty:gay people heading to brunch

riverwindphotography:Sunset Vistas, Grand Teton National Park,…

riverwindphotography:

Sunset Vistas, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming: © riverwindphotography, November 2016

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/190763788167.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, February 10th, 2020 at 6:22 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.