americasgreatoutdoors:Framed by bare winter trees, the orange…

Framed by bare winter trees, the orange sun sets over Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge in Maryland. Spreading inland from the mighty Chesapeake Bay, the refuge protects more than 28,000 acres of rich tidal marsh, mixed hardwood and pine forests, freshwater wetlands and open fields. All of these are excellent habitat for both migrating and residential wildlife. This time of year, geese, swans and ducks can be spotted in the marsh along with hawks, great blue herons, bald eagles and a few species of shorebirds. Blackwater isn’t just for the birds, though. Keep your eyes open for deer, raccoons, fox, otters and the unique Delmarva Peninsula fox squirrel. Photo by Douglas George (www.sharetheexperience.org).

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/190722268557.