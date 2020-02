lookingbackatfashionhistory:

• Wedding Dress. Date: 1862 Place of origin: United States Medium: Wool

Someone please tell me how that print is happening. What was the technology of creating that effect in 1862? Is it some kind of printed dye? It’s not embroidery, right? (yeah, upon zooming in, def. not embroidery.)

Hand-painted onto the fabric, is my guess.

