russell-tomlin:

Beauty in the Ordinary | Oregon Wetlands in Winter There is beauty to be found in everyday events. Here one can see January versions of cattails, reed canary grass, teasel, wild carrot, and spirea–color gone and fog backed. They’re distributed randomly in the mud and muck of an Oregon wetlands, the mostly empty lake of the Fern Ridge Wildlife Area just west of Eugene, Oregon.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/190681515138.