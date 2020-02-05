« violentwavesofemotion: “She slowly sinks into gentleness,” — Anna de Noailles, tr. by Norman R….

brokenbyfootball:This is accurate.

brokenbyfootball:

This is accurate.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/190663261059.

Tags: lol reblog, i don't make the rules, except when i do.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 at 8:22 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.